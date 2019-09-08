Channels

Stephen Orlins said the proposed legislation “risks being counterproductive”. Photo: Handout
Diplomacy

US bill on Hong Kong won’t help city out of political crisis, former diplomat says

  • If city loses special status as a result of the proposed legislation it ‘would be the death knell for Hong Kong’, according to Stephen Orlins
  • National Committee on US-China Relations president makes remarks as protesters march to US consulate, calling on Washington to pass the act
Topic |   Diplomacy
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:00pm, 8 Sep, 2019

People read messages on a Lennon Wall in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Diplomacy

How Lennon Walls and human chains link Hong Kong’s protesters to cold war Europe

  • ‘Leaderless resistance’ to controversial extradition law looks to 1980s Prague and the Baltic states for creative and peaceful means of dissent
  • Analysts say Eastern Europe’s long memory of communist rule explains antipathy felt in countries like Lithuania and Czech Republic towards Beijing’s tactics
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 8:15pm, 8 Sep, 2019

