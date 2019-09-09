Wang Yi, pictured arriving in Nepal on Sunday, says China firmly supports the Pakistani government. Photo: DPA
Beijing gives Pakistan its backing amid rising Kashmir tensions
- The two countries are ‘all-weather’ partners with a rock-solid relationship, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
- Balancing India’s influence and promoting the Beijing-funded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor are among their common interests
Topic | Pakistan
Wang Yi, pictured arriving in Nepal on Sunday, says China firmly supports the Pakistani government. Photo: DPA
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may try to act as a negotiator in the Kashmir dispute. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visits Pakistan amid tensions over Kashmir
- He is expected to join a trilateral dialogue with his counterparts from Pakistan and Afghanistan, and observers say he may try to mediate in Kashmir dispute
- Trip also includes a stop in Nepal that could pave way for a visit by Xi Jinping
Topic | Kashmir
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi may try to act as a negotiator in the Kashmir dispute. Photo: EPA-EFE