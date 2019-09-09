A rally urged the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong human rights bill. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protesters warned not to try Beijing’s patience as Chinese state media denounces rally at US consulate
- Latest commentaries follow Sunday’s demonstration urging US Congress to pass Hong Kong human rights bill
- Editorial in China Daily says Beijing will act if things get out of control, while tabloid Global Times warns against ‘fit of hysteria’
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
