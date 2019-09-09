US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been accused by Beijing of “neglecting facts” in remarks about the treatment of Uygurs in the remote western region of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
China slams US ‘lies’ about treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang region
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pledge to raise issue with UN General Assembly draws sharp reaction from Beijing
State media has described Xinjiang as “the main battleground in China’s anti-terror war”. Photo: AP
Xinjiang officials must keep up the pressure in the run-up to China’s National Day, says local party chief Chen Quanguo
- Security forces urged to ensure stability in region where an estimated million Muslims have been interned in re-education camps
- Communist Party keen to ensure nothing will overshadow celebrations of 70th anniversary of People’s Republic on October 1
