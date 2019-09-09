Channels

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been accused by Beijing of “neglecting facts” in remarks about the treatment of Uygurs in the remote western region of Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China slams US ‘lies’ about treatment of Uygurs in Xinjiang region

  • US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s pledge to raise issue with UN General Assembly draws sharp reaction from Beijing
Topic |   Xinjiang
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 6:46pm, 9 Sep, 2019

State media has described Xinjiang as “the main battleground in China’s anti-terror war”. Photo: AP
Politics

Xinjiang officials must keep up the pressure in the run-up to China’s National Day, says local party chief Chen Quanguo

  • Security forces urged to ensure stability in region where an estimated million Muslims have been interned in re-education camps
  • Communist Party keen to ensure nothing will overshadow celebrations of 70th anniversary of People’s Republic on October 1
Topic |   Xinjiang
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 5:56pm, 6 Sep, 2019

