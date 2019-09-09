German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) talks to staff at manufacturer Webasto during a visit in Wuhan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s Angela Merkel ‘still a strong voice for Europe’ in China
- Merkel makes the case on sensitive issues in Beijing without being offensive, observer says
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wuhan, Hubei on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Germany’s Angela Merkel renews call for peaceful resolution to Hong Kong protests
- German chancellor says in talks with Beijing she ‘advocated that conflicts be resolved without violence and that anything else would be a catastrophe’
- She also criticised China’s social credit system during speech at a university
