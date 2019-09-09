Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) talks to staff at manufacturer Webasto during a visit in Wuhan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Germany’s Angela Merkel ‘still a strong voice for Europe’ in China

  • Merkel makes the case on sensitive issues in Beijing without being offensive, observer says
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 12:01am, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (centre) talks to staff at manufacturer Webasto during a visit in Wuhan on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wuhan, Hubei on Saturday. Photo: DPA
Diplomacy

Germany’s Angela Merkel renews call for peaceful resolution to Hong Kong protests

  • German chancellor says in talks with Beijing she ‘advocated that conflicts be resolved without violence and that anything else would be a catastrophe’
  • She also criticised China’s social credit system during speech at a university
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 9:00pm, 7 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Wuhan, Hubei on Saturday. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.