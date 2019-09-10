Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Unrest has rocked Hong Kong since June. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

Why China went on a global media blitz over the Hong Kong protests – and why it probably won’t work

  • Chinese envoys around the world embarked on an unusually broad propaganda push to promote Beijing’s line on the extradition bill demonstrations
  • But foreign audiences are unlikely to be receptive to the message, analysts say
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:11pm, 10 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Unrest has rocked Hong Kong since June. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Brian Wang
Politics

Blindsided: why does Beijing keep getting Hong Kong wrong?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here, we look at how Beijing fails to grasp the sentiment of the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Chow Chung-yan  

Updated: 3:22pm, 21 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.