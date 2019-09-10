Channels

Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

China blasts Germany after foreign minister meets Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong at human rights event

  • Beijing accuses Heiko Maas of ‘extremely erroneous action’ after he and Wong are introduced at newspaper’s event in Berlin
  • Wong says Hong Kong is comparable to East Berlin during the cold war
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 10:30pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Joshua Wong meets German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (centre) arrives at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Europe

Joshua Wong says Hong Kong is like Berlin in ‘new cold war’ as he arrives in Germany

  • Activist calls city a bulwark between free world and ‘dictatorship of China’
  • Wong was earlier arrested at Hong Kong airport after mix-up over bail conditions
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:58pm, 10 Sep, 2019

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong (centre) arrives at Tegel Airport in Berlin on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
