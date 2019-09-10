A deal on soybeans won’t dispel distrust between Beijing and Washington, according to Scott Kennedy from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: AFP
In countdown to trade war talks, China ready to sweeten deal by buying American goods, source says
- Top negotiators to meet in Washington early next month but even a simple purchase agreement is no certainty, observers say
Topic | US-China trade war
The United States and China escalated their trade dispute on Sunday with the introduction of new tariffs on each other’s goods. Photo: AFP
China-US trade war: latest tariffs take effect as sides seek to get talks back on track
- Washington levies punitive duties on US$110 billion of Chinese goods as first tranche of Beijing’s tariffs on US$75 billion of US imports take effect at noon on Sunday
- Donald Trump says negotiations will resume in US capital this month but China yet to confirm such a plan
