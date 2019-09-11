Channels

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

The world watches but will it stand with Hong Kong protesters?

  • In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
  • Here, we look at the international response to the turmoil and whether it is leading to action
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 8:00am, 11 Sep, 2019

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Protesters gather at Moko shopping mall in Mong Kok. Photo: Yujing Liu
Politics

Protesters’ newest theme song, ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, echoes through city’s shopping malls as crowds gather for peaceful rallies

  • Local musician said to have composed number in response to online call for a theme song to unite protesters and boost morale
  • Demonstrators descended on shopping centres to peacefully sing songs and chant slogans
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Ng Kang-chung  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:18am, 11 Sep, 2019

Protesters gather at Moko shopping mall in Mong Kok. Photo: Yujing Liu
