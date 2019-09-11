Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
The world watches but will it stand with Hong Kong protesters?
- In a series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs and where it is all heading
- Here, we look at the international response to the turmoil and whether it is leading to action
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Protesters gather at Moko shopping mall in Mong Kok. Photo: Yujing Liu
Protesters’ newest theme song, ‘Glory to Hong Kong’, echoes through city’s shopping malls as crowds gather for peaceful rallies
- Local musician said to have composed number in response to online call for a theme song to unite protesters and boost morale
- Demonstrators descended on shopping centres to peacefully sing songs and chant slogans
