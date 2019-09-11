Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
China and India try to set differences over Kashmir aside to focus on economic cooperation
- Both countries use latest strategic economic dialogue in New Delhi to focus on areas such as drug development and technology
Topic | China-India relations
Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
India dismisses Beijing’s concerns over Kashmir because ‘it won’t have any impact on China’
- New Delhi’s ambassador says decision to strip state of its autonomous status is purely an ‘internal matter’
- Decision has angered China’s long-standing ally Pakistan, but India insists the move has ‘zero international ramifications’
Topic | China-India relations
An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP