Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China and India try to set differences over Kashmir aside to focus on economic cooperation

  • Both countries use latest strategic economic dialogue in New Delhi to focus on areas such as drug development and technology
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 8:30am, 11 Sep, 2019

Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi at a conference in southwest China two years ago. Photo: AFP
An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

India dismisses Beijing's concerns over Kashmir because 'it won't have any impact on China'

  • New Delhi's ambassador says decision to strip state of its autonomous status is purely an 'internal matter'
  • Decision has angered China's long-standing ally Pakistan, but India insists the move has 'zero international ramifications'
Topic |   China-India relations
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Aug, 2019

An anti-India protest in Karachi on Sunday. Photo: AFP
