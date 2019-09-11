People run as police fire tear gas in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AP
US lawmakers introduce bill to stop tear gas sales to Hong Kong
- Bill would also prohibit US companies from exporting pepper spray, rubber pellets and non-lethal technologies to Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Students of Hong Kong Baptist University hold a class boycott on the campus at Kowloon Tong on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Students continue protests outside schools as their deadline for Hong Kong government to meet demands looms
- Boycott rally at Baptist University draws 150 people while human chains also formed at Open University and 14 secondary schools
- Students say escalation of violence by more radical protesters is ‘understandable’
