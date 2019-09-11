Channels

China says it will exempt 16 types of US products from its latest round of tariffs. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China grants tariff exemptions to 16 types of US goods ahead of trade war talks

  • Waiver will take effect next week and remain in place for one year, Customs Tariff Commission says
  • Latest round of negotiations set to take place in Washington next month
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 3:24pm, 11 Sep, 2019

A deal on soybeans won’t dispel distrust between Beijing and Washington, according to Scott Kennedy from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

In countdown to trade war talks, China ready to sweeten deal by buying American goods, source says

  • Top negotiators to meet in Washington early next month but even a simple purchase agreement is no certainty, observers say
  • China has offered to buy American products in exchange for a delay in a series of US tariffs and easing of a supply ban against telecoms giant Huawei
Topic |   US-China trade war
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:56am, 11 Sep, 2019

