China says it will exempt 16 types of US products from its latest round of tariffs. Photo: AFP
China grants tariff exemptions to 16 types of US goods ahead of trade war talks
- Waiver will take effect next week and remain in place for one year, Customs Tariff Commission says
- Latest round of negotiations set to take place in Washington next month
Topic | US-China trade war
A deal on soybeans won’t dispel distrust between Beijing and Washington, according to Scott Kennedy from the Centre for Strategic and International Studies. Photo: AFP
In countdown to trade war talks, China ready to sweeten deal by buying American goods, source says
- Top negotiators to meet in Washington early next month but even a simple purchase agreement is no certainty, observers say
- China has offered to buy American products in exchange for a delay in a series of US tariffs and easing of a supply ban against telecoms giant Huawei
