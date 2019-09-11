HMCS Ottawa, a frigate from the Royal Canadian Navy, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday and Tuesday, Ottawa said. Photo: AFP
Canada sails warship through Taiwan Strait for second time in three months
- Disputed waterway was chosen as it was the ‘most direct route between UN Security Council sanctions monitoring activities in Northeast Asia and engagements in Southeast Asia’, Ottawa says
- Royal Canadian Navy ‘does not conduct so-called freedom of navigation operations aimed at challenging the territorial claims of other nations’, it says
Topic | South China Sea
