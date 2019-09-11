Channels

HMCS Ottawa, a frigate from the Royal Canadian Navy, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Monday and Tuesday, Ottawa said. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Canada sails warship through Taiwan Strait for second time in three months

  • Disputed waterway was chosen as it was the ‘most direct route between UN Security Council sanctions monitoring activities in Northeast Asia and engagements in Southeast Asia’, Ottawa says
  • Royal Canadian Navy ‘does not conduct so-called freedom of navigation operations aimed at challenging the territorial claims of other nations’, it says
Topic |   South China Sea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:28pm, 11 Sep, 2019

Western Canadian canola fields surrounding an oil pump jack are seen in full bloom in rural Alberta, Canada, in July. Photo: Reuters
China

Canada takes first formal step to challenge China’s canola ban at WTO

  • Move comes as Ottawa complains of ‘not seeing progress fast enough’ after engaging with Beijing ‘at multiple levels’
  • China blocked all imports of Canadian canola seed in March amid dispute over detention of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:54am, 7 Sep, 2019

