John Bolton was a prominent China hawk. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why Beijing won’t get too excited about John Bolton’s sudden White House exit

  • Departure of national security adviser after clashing with Donald Trump is seen as unlikely to herald a major shift in US policy towards China
  • US president said he ‘disagreed strongly’ with many of Bolton’s suggestions
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong  

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 11:11pm, 11 Sep, 2019

John Bolton was a prominent China hawk. Photo: EPA-EFE
National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters in November 2018. Photo: AP
John Bolton blindsided as Donald Trump announces on Twitter he’s fired as national security adviser

  • US president ‘disagreed strongly’ with top aide on many issues, with latest dispute arising over whether to hold secret summit at Camp David
  • Bolton says he had offered to resign on Monday, but Trump said ‘let’s talk about it tomorrow’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:50pm, 11 Sep, 2019

National security adviser John Bolton speaks to reporters in November 2018. Photo: AP
