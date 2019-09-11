Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US Congress is considering legislation to ban sales of tear gas to Hong Kong, where riot police have been accused of misusing the crowd control measure. Photo: Sam Tsang
Diplomacy

US tear gas sale ban for Hong Kong draws sarcastic response from China

  • Foreign ministry spokeswoman accuses Americans of “sheer hypocrisy and double standards”
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 9:30pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Congress is considering legislation to ban sales of tear gas to Hong Kong, where riot police have been accused of misusing the crowd control measure. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
People run as police fire tear gas in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US lawmakers introduce bill to stop tear gas sales to Hong Kong

  • Bill would prohibit US companies from exporting non-lethal crowd control and defence items to Hong Kong
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 11:49am, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

People run as police fire tear gas in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.