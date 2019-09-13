Channels

A Kenya Railways goods train pulls shipping containers as it departs from the port station on the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway line in Mombasa, Kenya. The prime contractor was the China Road and Bridge Corporation, which hired 25,000 Kenyans to work on the railway. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Chasing China, Japan looks to Africa for trade and global influence

  • Both countries are competing for influence and benefits on the continent where China is a trade juggernaut
  • But they want not only raw materials and markets ‘but also respect and love’, according to an analyst
Topic |   China-Africa relations
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Sep, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (centre) says his country will do all it can to encourage Japanese investment in Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Japan keen to do business in Africa as China extends reach on continent

  • Japanese prime minister says his administration will do all it can to encourage private investment in African countries
  • Abe warns about excessive debt and stresses need for ‘quality’ infrastructure
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 10:15pm, 30 Aug, 2019

