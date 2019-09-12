Taiwan says it will buy more than US$3 billion worth of US farm products. Photo: EPA
Taiwan steps into trade war breach for US, saying it will buy US$3.6 billion in American agricultural products
- The rising tension between Beijing and Washington has helped Taipei, as the US Congress and Trump administration move to strengthen ties with Taiwan
- A letter of intent for the sale will be signed next week in Washington, signalling the apparent political as well as economic dimension to the purchase
