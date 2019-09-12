The Solomon Islands should be wary of the funding promises made by Beijing, US officials said this week. Photo: AFP
US officials tell Solomon Islands not to be pressured into cutting ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing
- Pacific island should ‘ask for details about funding … whether these are loans or grants’, American ambassador says in reference to Beijing’s promise of financial aid
- US under Trump has become more activist than its predecessors in its support for Taiwan, Australian academic says
Topic | US-China relations
The Solomon Islands should be wary of the funding promises made by Beijing, US officials said this week. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen greets Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele in Taipei on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Solomon Islands delegation holds off declaring any switch in diplomatic ties to Taiwan
- Taiwan urges ‘solid friend’ not to cut diplomatic recognition in favour of China
- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen thanks Pacific nation for its past support and promises to improve relations
Topic | Diplomacy
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen greets Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Jeremiah Manele in Taipei on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE