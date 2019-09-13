China and Malaysia agreed a new deal on the East Coast Rail Link in April that cut its cost to US$10.5 billion. Photo: AFP
Malaysia’s China-backed US$10.5 billion East Coast Rail Link back on track, foreign minister says
- All of the problems that dogged project have been ‘fully resolved’, Saifuddin Abdullah says on visit to Beijing
- Scheme’s relaunch will give ‘better opportunities for both the government and the people of both countries’, minister says
China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, meets President Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, on Wednesday. Photo: Handout
China vows to keep funding African infrastructure projects despite debt-trap claims
- China’s top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, tells Kenya’s president that Beijing is committed to partnering with African nations via the Belt and Road Initiative
- Projects aim to foster intra-Africa commerce and inter-regional trade between Africa and Asia, Yang says
