National security is at the heart of US concerns about Huawei, according to a State Department official. Photo: AP
US Huawei problem goes far beyond trade, security official says
- Details of national security and geopolitical concerns outlined at international conference in Washington
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attends a panel discussion at the company headquarters in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China June 17, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Ren Zhengfei ready to sell 5G tech to a Western buyer to help create rival, level playing field
- Comments from Ren come as the Chinese telecoms giant remains in the middle of US-China trade war and after it was put on a US trade blacklist in May
