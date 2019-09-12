Channels

Donald Trump said he had delayed the tariff rise at the request of China’s Vice-Premier Liu He, pictured with him during previous White House talks in April. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump’s tariff delay ‘adds momentum’ before trade talks – but is a deal likely?

  • Analysts split on whether gestures from United States and China have brought a trade agreement closer
Catherine Wong  

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 9:00pm, 12 Sep, 2019

US President Donald Trump confirmed he will delay a planned increase in tariffs from 25 per cent to 30 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese goods at the request of Vice-Premier Liu He. Photo: Reuters
China welcomes Donald Trump’s ‘goodwill’ act of postponing US tariff increase until after National Day

  • The American president confirmed a planned increase in tariffs from 25 per cent to 30 per cent on US$250 billion of Chinese goods will be delayed to October 15
  • The new levies were expected to take effect from October 1, but will now come before expected face-to-face trade talks in Washington
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 5:16pm, 12 Sep, 2019

