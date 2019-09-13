Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, have agreed to set up a dialogue mechanism to handle South China Sea disputes. Photo: Reuters
China, Malaysia seek to resolve South China Sea disputes with new dialogue mechanism
- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says arrangement will provide a ‘new platform for cooperation’
- Tensions in disputed waterway ‘have dropped recently’, he says
Topic | South China Sea
The USS Montgomery leads a flotilla of Asean navy ships in the Gulf of Thailand, during a joint maritime exercise. Photo: AFP
Asean steers between two powers with joint US military exercise in South China Sea
- Five-day drill follows similar exercise with China last year, but Asian bloc is trying to avoid favouring either power
- Manoeuvres, led by US and Thailand, involved eight warships, four aircraft and more than 1,000 personnel
Topic | Asean
