SCMP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) and his Malaysian counterpart, Saifuddin Abdullah, have agreed to set up a dialogue mechanism to handle South China Sea disputes. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China, Malaysia seek to resolve South China Sea disputes with new dialogue mechanism

  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi says arrangement will provide a ‘new platform for cooperation’
  • Tensions in disputed waterway ‘have dropped recently’, he says
Topic |   South China Sea
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:00am, 13 Sep, 2019

The USS Montgomery leads a flotilla of Asean navy ships in the Gulf of Thailand, during a joint maritime exercise. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Asean steers between two powers with joint US military exercise in South China Sea

  • Five-day drill follows similar exercise with China last year, but Asian bloc is trying to avoid favouring either power
  • Manoeuvres, led by US and Thailand, involved eight warships, four aircraft and more than 1,000 personnel
Topic |   Asean
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 9:57pm, 7 Sep, 2019

