Pansy Ho Chiu-king, chairwoman of the Hong Kong Federation of Women, addresses the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Casino queen Pansy Ho makes pro-Beijing case on Hong Kong protests at United Nations in Geneva
- Ho tells UN Human Rights Council that supporters of the demonstrations tried to silence her
Topic | Hong Kong protests
