A Hong Kong protester with a US flag. Photo: Dickson Lee
Diplomacy

Hong Kong ‘not a trade issue’ says Mnuchin ahead of US-China talks

  • Next month’s trade talks between the US and China will not include discussion of Hong Kong disturbances
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 3:02pm, 13 Sep, 2019

The new 30 per cent tariff rate on US$250 billion worth of imports from China, from the existing 25 per cent rate, has been moved from October 1 to October 15 in recognition of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, which falls on the earlier date, Trump said in a Twitter post. Photo: Handout
United States & Canada

Donald Trump delays US tariff rate increase to avoid escalating trade tension on China’s National Day

  • Rise in tariff rate on US$250 billion worth of Chinese imports to 30 per cent moved from October 1 to October 15
  • Delay comes the day after China exempted 16 types of US products, including medications, from import tariffs
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 2:29pm, 12 Sep, 2019

