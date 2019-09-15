Huawei’s African markets are not immune to the fallout from the US-China trade war or the restrictions put on its business by Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war between US and China follows Huawei to Africa
- Washington’s ‘entity list’ trade restrictions are starting to hurt tech giant’s sales
Topic | Huawei
Huawei’s African markets are not immune to the fallout from the US-China trade war or the restrictions put on its business by Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei Technologies’ upcoming Mate 30 series smartphone features an updated camera design. Photo: Twitter
Huawei may delay 5G Mate 30 smartphone sales overseas because of US trade ban
- The ban prevents Huawei from selling its new high-end smartphone with popular Google mobile services
Topic | Huawei
Huawei Technologies’ upcoming Mate 30 series smartphone features an updated camera design. Photo: Twitter