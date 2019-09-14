Haiti is the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere. Photo: AFP
Beijing targets Haiti as bid to isolate Taiwan from its diplomatic allies heads to the Caribbean
- If Port-au-Prince ‘can uphold the one-China principle, the Chinese government is willing to establish country-to-country ties’, commerce official Wang Xiaoyang says in newspaper interview
- China can provide ‘interest-free loans and concessional loans’ and will ‘respect the recipient country’, he says
The Solomon Islands should be wary of the funding promises made by Beijing, US officials said this week. Photo: AFP
US officials tell Solomon Islands not to be pressured into cutting ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing
- Pacific island should ‘ask for details about funding … whether these are loans or grants’, American ambassador says in reference to Beijing’s promise of financial aid
- US under Trump has become more activist than its predecessors in its support for Taiwan, Australian academic says
