North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gave US President Donald Trump until the end of the year to make a “bold decision”. Photo: AFP
Edward Howell
Edward Howell

When North Korea and the US restart nuclear weapons talks, the ‘bold decision’ might be to compromise

  • Edward Howell writes that if Pyongyang and Washington want to get past their failure in Hanoi and make this month’s negotiations a success, they must realise the winner does not have to take all
Edward Howell

Edward Howell  

Updated: 4:00pm, 15 Sep, 2019

North Korea’s Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, centre, pictured in Singapore. Photo: AP
North Korea says it is willing to resume nuclear talks with the US later this month

  • Pyongyang’s vice foreign minister, Choe Son-hui, made the overture in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency
  • But she warned the US not to ‘toy with an old scenario’ or else ‘a deal between the two sides may come to an end’
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:03am, 10 Sep, 2019

