Taiwan is ready to finalise a deal to buy 66 F-16 fighters from the US, according to officials in Washington. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Taiwan ‘ready to move quickly’ to seal deal on purchase of F-16 fighter jets from US

  • Taipei has agreed to buy 66 new Block 70 combat aircraft from Lockheed Martin
  • Once deal is approved by US Congress Taiwan must submit a ‘letter of offer and acceptance’ that is translated into a signed contract with delivery dates
Topic |   Taiwan
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:15pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Taiwan is ready to finalise a deal to buy 66 F-16 fighters from the US, according to officials in Washington. Photo: EPA
Taiwan’s air force has agreed a deal to buy 66 fighter jets from the US. Photo: Handout
Military

Chinese military says Taiwan’s US$8 billion deal to buy US F-16 fighter jets is a waste of money because they will be ‘useless’ against the PLA

  • Beijing reacts with fury after Donald Trump agrees to the sale of the fighters, but military officials say the warplanes will prove to be ‘useless’ in any case
  • PLA researcher insists that the arms deal is essentially paying America ‘protection money’
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 6:10am, 23 Aug, 2019

Taiwan’s air force has agreed a deal to buy 66 fighter jets from the US. Photo: Handout
