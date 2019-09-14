Taiwan is ready to finalise a deal to buy 66 F-16 fighters from the US, according to officials in Washington. Photo: EPA
Taiwan ‘ready to move quickly’ to seal deal on purchase of F-16 fighter jets from US
- Taipei has agreed to buy 66 new Block 70 combat aircraft from Lockheed Martin
- Once deal is approved by US Congress Taiwan must submit a ‘letter of offer and acceptance’ that is translated into a signed contract with delivery dates
Taiwan’s air force has agreed a deal to buy 66 fighter jets from the US. Photo: Handout
Chinese military says Taiwan’s US$8 billion deal to buy US F-16 fighter jets is a waste of money because they will be ‘useless’ against the PLA
- Beijing reacts with fury after Donald Trump agrees to the sale of the fighters, but military officials say the warplanes will prove to be ‘useless’ in any case
- PLA researcher insists that the arms deal is essentially paying America ‘protection money’
