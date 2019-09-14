Channels

A report earlier this month in British newspaper The Sunday Times raised questions about ties between a number of leading Irish universities and Chinese colleges accused of espionage and cyberattacks. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Should Europe share US and Australian fears about academic partnerships with China?

  • Reported Irish-Chinese research collaborations highlight greater openness to such connections in Europe, where governments have yet to intervene
Topic |   Education
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:30pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Under pressure, US universities start the year seeking to curb foreign influence fears

  • Colleges respond to concern from lawmakers and federal agencies with measures including updated protocols for foreign visitors on campuses
  • They are becoming ‘much more cautious’ about contractual relationships with ‘foreign entities’
Topic |   US-China relations
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:59pm, 8 Sep, 2019

