A report earlier this month in British newspaper The Sunday Times raised questions about ties between a number of leading Irish universities and Chinese colleges accused of espionage and cyberattacks. Photo: Reuters
Should Europe share US and Australian fears about academic partnerships with China?
- Reported Irish-Chinese research collaborations highlight greater openness to such connections in Europe, where governments have yet to intervene
Topic | Education
A report earlier this month in British newspaper The Sunday Times raised questions about ties between a number of leading Irish universities and Chinese colleges accused of espionage and cyberattacks. Photo: Reuters
Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua
Under pressure, US universities start the year seeking to curb foreign influence fears
- Colleges respond to concern from lawmakers and federal agencies with measures including updated protocols for foreign visitors on campuses
- They are becoming ‘much more cautious’ about contractual relationships with ‘foreign entities’
Topic | US-China relations
Universities are under pressure amid federal investigations to root out practices that compromise US research and bills to curb foreign influence. Photo: Xinhua