Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
American siblings Victor and Cynthia Liu, barred from leaving China, are trapped, alone and ‘desperate to come home’
- Pair are among several foreign citizens who are currently being held by Chinese authorities
Topic | Australia
Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat. Photo: Reuters
Yang Hengjun: Australian writer charged with espionage in China could face death penalty
- Yang – a Chinese native who is now an Australian citizen – was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou in January after a flight from New York
- After Australia issued a statement confirming his arrest and condemning his treatment, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told it to back off
Topic | China-Australia relations
