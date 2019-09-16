Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

American siblings Victor and Cynthia Liu, barred from leaving China, are trapped, alone and ‘desperate to come home’

  • Pair are among several foreign citizens who are currently being held by Chinese authorities
Topic |   Australia
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Updated: 2:28am, 16 Sep, 2019

Yang Hengjun, author and former Chinese diplomat. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Yang Hengjun: Australian writer charged with espionage in China could face death penalty

  • Yang – a Chinese native who is now an Australian citizen – was detained in the southern city of Guangzhou in January after a flight from New York
  • After Australia issued a statement confirming his arrest and condemning his treatment, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman told it to back off
Topic |   China-Australia relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:02pm, 27 Aug, 2019

