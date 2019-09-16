North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have met three times, but working-level negotiations have yet to take place. Photo: AP
Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
John Bolton’s exit ‘a win’ for North Korea in Trump-Kim denuclearisation talks, experts say
- US President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser John Bolton, who was once called ‘human scum’ by North Korean state media
- With the hardline Bolton out of the way, analysts believe North Korea could try to lure Trump into a more favourable denuclearisation deal
