North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump have met three times, but working-level negotiations have yet to take place. Photo: AP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

US may still get another chance of a denuclearisation deal with North Korea this year

  • Positive noises from Pyongyang’s foreign vice-minister and Donald Trump’s sacking of John Bolton bode well for progress
  • However, it was a mistake for Trump to express openness to another summit with Kim Jong-un before making diplomatic progress
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Updated: 12:36pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Former national security adviser John Bolton. Photo: AP
Politics

John Bolton’s exit ‘a win’ for North Korea in Trump-Kim denuclearisation talks, experts say

  • US President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser John Bolton, who was once called ‘human scum’ by North Korean state media
  • With the hardline Bolton out of the way, analysts believe North Korea could try to lure Trump into a more favourable denuclearisation deal
Topic |   North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 11:48am, 12 Sep, 2019

