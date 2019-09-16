Taiwan's deputy foreign minister Hsu Szu-chien is reportedly in the Solomon Islands in bid to save diplomatic ties between Taipei and Honiara. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan tries to stop Solomon Islands’ diplomatic switch to Beijing
- Taipei’s deputy foreign minister, Szu-Chien Hsu, leads delegation to Honiara less than a week before decision expected
Topic | Taiwan
The Solomon Islands should be wary of the funding promises made by Beijing, US officials said this week. Photo: AFP
US officials tell Solomon Islands not to be pressured into cutting ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing
- Pacific island should ‘ask for details about funding … whether these are loans or grants’, American ambassador says in reference to Beijing’s promise of financial aid
- US under Trump has become more activist than its predecessors in its support for Taiwan, Australian academic says
Topic | US-China relations
