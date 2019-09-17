Channels

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (left) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at a previous meeting in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang seeks to manage expectations in Moscow

  • Agriculture deals may soften blow of US trade war but analysts say Russia is looking for more investment from China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 3:17am, 17 Sep, 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AFP)
Russia & Central Asia

Russia sanctions should remain until peace restored, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says

  • Zelensky said he had a ‘feeling’ that Putin was ready to improve ties
  • Emmanuel Macron has indicated that more sanctions against Moscow were not in France’s interests
Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 9:50pm, 13 Sep, 2019

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: AFP)
