A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia may push China to diversify oil supply, analysts say
- Country has become increasingly reliant on crude from the gulf state over past year as it reduced imports from suppliers like the US and Iran
- That could leave Beijing in a precarious position, according to experts
Topic | Saudi Arabia
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in this image obtained from social media. Photo: Reuters
Drone attacks spark fires at Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facilities
- No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Buqyaq and the Khurais oilfield
- The Saudi Interior Ministry said an investigation was underway
