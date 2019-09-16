Channels

A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
Diplomacy

Drone strikes in Saudi Arabia may push China to diversify oil supply, analysts say

  • Country has become increasingly reliant on crude from the gulf state over past year as it reduced imports from suppliers like the US and Iran
  • That could leave Beijing in a precarious position, according to experts
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 9:00pm, 16 Sep, 2019

A satellite image shows thick black smoke rising from Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq oil processing facility in Buqyaq after the drone strikes on Saturday. Photo: Planet Labs via AP
Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in this image obtained from social media. Photo: Reuters
Middle East

Drone attacks spark fires at Saudi Arabia’s largest oil facilities

  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Buqyaq and the Khurais oilfield
  • The Saudi Interior Ministry said an investigation was underway
Topic |   Saudi Arabia
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 9:46pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Smoke is seen following a fire at an Aramco factory in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, in this image obtained from social media. Photo: Reuters
