Wednesday’s talks will continue preparations for next month’s top-level discussions. Photo: Reuters
Trade war: Chinese delegation head to Washington to step up talks
- Finance Vice-Minister Liao Min leads Chinese negotiation team for first time
- Discussions prepare the way for top-level talks in October
Topic | US-China trade war
Soybeans are unloaded from a grain truck in Tiskilwa, Illinois. China has also imposed 30 per cent in additional tariffs on yellow soybeans – the sort the US grows in abundance – including 25 per cent in June and 5 per cent on September 1, bringing the current tariff level to 33 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
China to exempt US pork and soybeans from additional trade war duties, in response to Trump’s tariff delay
- Xinhua News Agency reported exemption is in response to the US’ decision to postpone planned tariff increase from October 1 to October 15
- It comes after US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday of the possibility of an ‘interim trade deal’ over the coming weeks
