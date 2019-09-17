Channels

Wu Haitao, China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and US clash over ‘belt and road’ credit in UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan

  • Second motion in six months to keep UN mission in Afghanistan going becomes embroiled in war of words
  • Ambassadors believe compromise is possible
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 1:38pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Wu Haitao, China's deputy ambassador to the United Nations, addresses a Security Council meeting. Photo: Xinhua
Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

US likely to ramp up operations against Taliban as Donald Trump says Afghanistan peace talks are ‘dead’

  • General says military will pursue ‘whatever targets are available, whatever targets can be lawfully and ethically struck’
  • US president still considering pulling troops from Afghanistan, saying ‘we’d like to get out but we’ll get out at the right time’
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:53am, 10 Sep, 2019

Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks to troops while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, on Monday. Photo: Reuters
