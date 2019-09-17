Channels

Edward Snowden was charged with espionage by the US in June 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

US whistle-blower Edward Snowden ‘left Hong Kong because government resisted UN protection’

  • Snowden says in new book that his 2013 spell in Hong Kong after fleeing the US ended because it was indicated he was unwelcome in the city
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 1:51pm, 17 Sep, 2019

Edward Snowden was charged with espionage by the US in June 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former US intelligence contractor and whistle-blower Edward Snowden. Photo: AFP
United States & Canada

US whistle-blower Edward Snowden tells life story and why he leaked in new memoir

  • Snowden’s book tells how he came to reveal secret details about the US government’s collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security
  • The former NSA and CIA contractor now lives in Russia, to avoid prosecution in the US
Topic |   Edward Snowden
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 8:27pm, 14 Sep, 2019

Former US intelligence contractor and whistle-blower Edward Snowden. Photo: AFP
