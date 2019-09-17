Edward Snowden was charged with espionage by the US in June 2013. Photo: EPA-EFE
US whistle-blower Edward Snowden ‘left Hong Kong because government resisted UN protection’
- Snowden says in new book that his 2013 spell in Hong Kong after fleeing the US ended because it was indicated he was unwelcome in the city
Topic | Edward Snowden
Former US intelligence contractor and whistle-blower Edward Snowden. Photo: AFP
US whistle-blower Edward Snowden tells life story and why he leaked in new memoir
- Snowden’s book tells how he came to reveal secret details about the US government’s collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security
- The former NSA and CIA contractor now lives in Russia, to avoid prosecution in the US
