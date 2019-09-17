Two US senators have asked for a review of operating licences granted in the early 2000s to China Telecom and China Unicom. Photo: Handout
US senators call for approvals review of Chinese telecoms operators
- Democrat Leader Charles Schumer and Republican Tom Cotton question whether China Telecom and China Unicom should be barred from US
Topic | US-China tech war
Two US senators have asked for a review of operating licences granted in the early 2000s to China Telecom and China Unicom. Photo: Handout
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters
US raises the stakes by flagging its Huawei 5G network security concerns to Gulf allies
- Bahrain is home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet while the UAE hosts American soldiers supporting US military operations
Topic | Huawei
A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China July 22, 2019. Photo: Reuters