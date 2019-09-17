Police were on alert in Honiara on Tuesday. The Solomon Islands is the latest country to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: AP
Heavy police presence in Solomon Islands as Taiwanese embassy lowers flag for last time
- No unrest reported after Pacific nation decides to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, ending 36 years of relations
- Taiwanese aid programmes focused on agriculture and health will also be scrapped
The flags of Taiwan (left) and the Solomon Islands outside Taiwan’s foreign ministry in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan ends relationship with Solomon Islands after it votes to cut ties
- Pacific nation decides to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, and Taipei responds by immediately ending 36 years of relations
