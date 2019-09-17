Channels

Police were on alert in Honiara on Tuesday. The Solomon Islands is the latest country to switch diplomatic allegiance from Taipei to Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Heavy police presence in Solomon Islands as Taiwanese embassy lowers flag for last time

  • No unrest reported after Pacific nation decides to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing, ending 36 years of relations
  • Taiwanese aid programmes focused on agriculture and health will also be scrapped
Topic |   Taiwan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 4:00pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
