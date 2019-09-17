Six diplomatic allies have abandoned Taipei for Beijing since Tsai Ing-wen was elected the island’s president. Photo: EPA-EFE
Re-elect President Tsai Ing-wen in 2020 and Taiwan will lose all its allies, Beijing warns
- Warning comes as Solomon Islands becomes the sixth country to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei
- US can’t help settle cross-strait issues at the core of deteriorating relationship, former Taiwanese leader says
The flags of Taiwan (left) and the Solomon Islands outside Taiwan’s foreign ministry in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan ends relationship with Solomon Islands after it votes to cut ties
- Pacific nation decides to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, and Taipei responds by immediately ending 36 years of relations
