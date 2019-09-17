Activists in Louisiana say there is a good chance Wanhua will regroup and try again somewhere else in the state, where chemical plants are common. Photo: Reuters
Amid trade war and local opposition, Chinese chemical firm Wanhua drops plan to build plant in Louisiana
- Community activists claim victory after the Yantai-based company withdraws its land-use application for a US$1.25 billion manufacturing complex
- ‘You get the sense investors are putting projects on ice until there’s some confidence that some of worst of the trade war can be avoided,’ an analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
