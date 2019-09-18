China's Kunlun Station at about 4,000 meters above sea level in Antarctica. Photo: Xinhua
China starts talks with Chile to use Punta Arenas as jumping off point for Antarctic exploration
- China in negotiations with Chilean government to use port for ships headed to Antarctica
- Talks take place in first Chile-China Antarctic Joint Cooperation Committee meeting in Santiago
Topic | Antarctica
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?
- Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
- Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic | The Philippines
