China's Kunlun Station at about 4,000 meters above sea level in Antarctica. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China starts talks with Chile to use Punta Arenas as jumping off point for Antarctic exploration

  • China in negotiations with Chilean government to use port for ships headed to Antarctica
  • Talks take place in first Chile-China Antarctic Joint Cooperation Committee meeting in Santiago
Topic |   Antarctica
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 5:03am, 18 Sep, 2019

China's Kunlun Station at about 4,000 meters above sea level in Antarctica. Photo: Xinhua
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

Duterte’s South China Sea U-turn: illegal climbdown, or clever gambit for oil?

  • Philippine president says he will ignore an international court’s ruling and plough ahead with joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the South China Sea
  • Experts say he’s either breached the constitution, or made a very smart move
Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles

Raissa Robles  

Updated: 11:56am, 12 Sep, 2019

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte meets Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing at the end of August. Photo: Xinhua
