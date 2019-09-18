The flag is lowered at Taiwan’s embassy in Solomon Islands on Tuesday following the decision to cut diplomatic ties. Photo: Youths Online Campaign
US cancels Solomon Islands meeting after ‘disappointment’ at it switching ties from Taipei to Beijing
- Vice-President Mike Pence will no longer meet the islands’ leader after it becomes the latest country to isolate Taipei by changing allegiance to Beijing
- Solomons opposition leader condemns ‘mercenary’ switch that he fears was rushed through before Beijing’s 70th anniversary celebrations on October 1
