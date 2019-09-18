Channels

The flag is lowered at Taiwan’s embassy in Solomon Islands on Tuesday following the decision to cut diplomatic ties. Photo: Youths Online Campaign
Diplomacy

US cancels Solomon Islands meeting after ‘disappointment’ at it switching ties from Taipei to Beijing

  • Vice-President Mike Pence will no longer meet the islands’ leader after it becomes the latest country to isolate Taipei by changing allegiance to Beijing
  • Solomons opposition leader condemns ‘mercenary’ switch that he fears was rushed through before Beijing’s 70th anniversary celebrations on October 1
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 1:55pm, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The flags of Taiwan (left) and the Solomon Islands outside Taiwan’s foreign ministry in Taipei. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Taiwan ends relationship with Solomon Islands after it votes to cut ties

  • Pacific nation decides to switch diplomatic recognition to Beijing, and Taipei responds by immediately ending 36 years of relations
Topic |   Taiwan
SCMP

Sarah Zheng  

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 3:52am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

