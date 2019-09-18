Cattle producers in Argentina with an eye on the Chinese market are eager for Beijing’s approval for their meat processing plants. Photo: Reuters
Ranchers in Argentina set sights on bigger cut of Chinese market after beef exports rise
- Customs figures say that China imported 185,600 tonnes of beef from Argentina in first seven months of year
- Beijing has sent inspectors to examine meat export plants, while the South American industry has sent teams to China to ramp up sales pitch
Protesters begin to occupy the Avenue Nueve de Julio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday. Photo: EPA
Protesters occupy Argentina capital Buenos Aires amid food crisis
- Argentina’s economic crisis has seen the currency lose half its value, unemployment soar and the economy shrink
- Demonstrators say rampant inflation – running at more than 54 per cent – has left many of the poorest struggling to buy food
