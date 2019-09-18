Chinese orders of US soybeans have slumped during the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
US agricultural sector ‘engaging with China as much as ever’ in hope of trade war breakthrough
- Relationship-building with Chinese customers seen as laying foundation for an end to the dispute or potential purchases of US goods, such as soybeans
- State and regional bodies say tariffs have not stopped efforts such as taking companies to trade shows
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese orders of US soybeans have slumped during the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
Wednesday’s talks will continue preparations for next month’s top-level discussions. Photo: Reuters
Chinese vice-minister heads to Washington as trade talks’ focus broadens
- Liao Min leads Chinese negotiation team for first time in discussions to prepare the way for top-level talks in October
Topic | US-China trade war
Wednesday’s talks will continue preparations for next month’s top-level discussions. Photo: Reuters