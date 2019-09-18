As China’s influence at the United Nations grow, the US is considering how to confront Beijing over the detention of Uygurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
US to raise Uygur issue at UN as China’s influence grows
- Diplomats warn American leadership is waning ahead of next week’s gathering of world leaders
Topic | US-China relations
The Uygur Human Rights Policy Act urges US President Donald Trump to consider sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang. Photo: AFP
US Senate passes Uygur Human Rights Policy Act calling for sanctions on Chinese officials over Xinjiang camps
- Bill also urges Trump administration to prohibit export of goods and services to state agents in Chinese region where upwards of 1 million Uygurs are being held
- Beijing describes move as a ‘gross interference in China’s internal affairs’
Topic | Xinjiang
