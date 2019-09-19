The Chilean port could be used as a jumping-off point for Chinese research vessels headed to Antarctica. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese access to Chilean port may give Antarctic exploration activities a boost
- Beijing is in talks with Chile over use of the Punta Arenas port ‘for the realisation of projects at their bases located in the Antarctic continent’
- Analyst says relations with key players like Chile and Australia may give China political leverage in the region
