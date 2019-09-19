Channels

SCMP
US secretary general Antonio Guterres has spoken out against groups who say he has not condemned China for detaining Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

UN chief Antonio Guterres rejects claim he did not condemn China over Muslims detained in Xinjiang

  • ‘I don’t think anyone has been more persistent and more clear in talking to the Chinese authorities in relation to this issue’, he tells human rights groups
  • Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International among groups calling for UN secretary general to do more
Topic |   Xinjiang
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:58pm, 19 Sep, 2019

Security officers walk past the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Tuesday. Security is tight ahead of a huge military parade on October 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Politics

China ramps up security from Beijing to Guangdong ahead of National Day

  • Public security minister has stressed the need for tough measures ‘to prevent violent and terrorist-related incidents’, making special mention of Xinjiang
  • Extra checks for visitors to Tiananmen Square, shoppers and train passengers in the capital, and some residents have been reminded about safety at home
Topic |   China’s Communist Party
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

William Zheng  

Updated: 7:39am, 19 Sep, 2019

