US secretary general Antonio Guterres has spoken out against groups who say he has not condemned China for detaining Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
UN chief Antonio Guterres rejects claim he did not condemn China over Muslims detained in Xinjiang
- ‘I don’t think anyone has been more persistent and more clear in talking to the Chinese authorities in relation to this issue’, he tells human rights groups
- Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International among groups calling for UN secretary general to do more
Topic | Xinjiang
US secretary general Antonio Guterres has spoken out against groups who say he has not condemned China for detaining Muslims in Xinjiang. Photo: Reuters
Security officers walk past the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Tuesday. Security is tight ahead of a huge military parade on October 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
China ramps up security from Beijing to Guangdong ahead of National Day
- Public security minister has stressed the need for tough measures ‘to prevent violent and terrorist-related incidents’, making special mention of Xinjiang
- Extra checks for visitors to Tiananmen Square, shoppers and train passengers in the capital, and some residents have been reminded about safety at home
Topic | China’s Communist Party
Security officers walk past the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on Tuesday. Security is tight ahead of a huge military parade on October 1. Photo: EPA-EFE