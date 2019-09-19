The Chinese navy conducts a patrol in the disputed Spratly Islands, as part of what has been termed militarisation in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
China rewards and bullies countries to push its Indo-Pacific agenda, top US diplomat says
- Inducements and intimidation help Beijing pursue its repressive vision for the region, East Asia and Pacific chief David Stilwell tells Senate committee
- But there is room for engagement with China, and US should not ‘demonise everything’ about it, Stilwell says
Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen inspect an honour guard in Taipei in 2017. Photo: AFP
China, US rivalry in Pacific may heat up as Solomon Islands looks to switch ties from Taipei to Beijing
- Task force is reportedly evaluating diplomatic relations with self-ruled island, while a delegation went to Beijing to discuss potentially switching allegiance
- Growing Chinese influence in region has raised concern among US and allies
