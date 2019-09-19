David Stilwell, US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, hopes the protests in Hong Kong can be resolved peacefully. Photo: Reuters
US taking Hong Kong protests ‘extremely seriously’, welcomes efforts to find solution, diplomat says
- Carrie Lam’s decision to open ‘Dialogue Office’ a positive signal, says David Stilwell, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs
- Washington will continue to pressure Beijing to ‘do the right thing’ in city, official says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s economic growth in the second quarter stood at 0.6 per cent year on year, but the city’s finance chief noted that GDP had shrunk on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong could roll out relief measures to buttress economy, amid domestic unrest and US-China trade war
- Finance chief tells nationalist tabloid Global Times the city could enter a technical recession in the third quarter
- Chan adds he is unworried by competition from mainland Chinese rivals
Topic | Hong Kong economy
